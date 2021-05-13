The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Thursday May 13th, 2021

Ottawa's medical officer of health suggests students could return to class for in-person learning before the end of the school year, as COVID-19 levels slowly decline in the capital. Dr. Vera Etches says she'd like to see schools re-open by region. Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of the advisory table says outdoor activities should re-open first. “Sens finish there season strong, will they be a force in the NHL next season?” TSN 1200 Colour Commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the Sens win against the leafs last night in overtime, and if the Sens have what it takes to be a playoff team next season after there strong finish this season. Mixing Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines causes more reactions, no safety concerns: U.K. Study finds. Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA Celine Dion is setting Las Vegas alight once again this November with 10-night run of shows. And the Quebec songstress says after isolating with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic, she can't wait to wow audiences again. Brian Lilley of The Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to talk about Doug Ford releasing his letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the border measures and his most recent confirmation about the Press conference this afternoon and what it could be about. Trending Today with Matt Harris talks about Ellen ending her show after 19 seasons. Jeremy Wildeman - Fellow, Human Rights Research and Education Centre (HRREC), University of Ottawa The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.