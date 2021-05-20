The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Thursday May 20th, 2021

The Ford government is expected to unveil a detailed blueprint today for reopening Ontario’s economy. It's unclear when reopening may happen, but the government is giving us hints about the details of the plan. Sylvia Jones, Ontario’s Solicitor General, says the province might move away from "the regionalization approach" it has used in the past and instead pursue a "sector by sector" reopening strategy Ottawa's top doctor says while there are "encouraging" signs with the capital's COVID-19 indicators, the city is not yet in a position to begin lifting public health measures. Dr. Vera Etches says she wants the Ontario government to proceed "slowly" on reopening activities and businesses when the stay-at-home order ends next month. Etches is reminding people that we've seen what happens when we open too quickly. An Alaska man who survived a mauling from a large brown bear in a remote part of Alaska is recuperating at an Anchorage hospital. Allen Dewitt Minish (MIH'-nish) says the bear bit his face during the mauling Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk says if a new arena can't be built here in the city, he would consider moving across the river. Speaking on "The Bob McCown Podcast," Melnyk talked about the team's future, a new arena, fans in the stands, and the Porsche dealership being discussed in Ottawa. Melnyk said his preference is to build a new arena on the 70 acres of land he owns around the Canadian Tire Centre, but also mused about building a new arena in Quebec. At The Rink with Gord Wilson TSN 1200 Colour commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the NHL playoffs and Eugene Melnyk’s latest comments. Nineteen percent of adults with high blood pressure take drugs that worsen the condition? We talk to Dr. Barry Dworkin on Medical Myth Busting about all the facts. Pharmacies are having an issue with AstraZenca. Now that the province has announced they will no longer use it for first dosages they have some that are set to expire at the end of the month. We talk to Justin Bates, chief executive officer of the Ontario Pharmacists Association. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.