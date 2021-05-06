The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Thursday May 6th, 2021

Health Canada says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can now be given to kids as young as 12. Dr. Supriya Sharma, the agency's chief medical adviser, announced the change this morning in Ottawa. Ontario is now on track to administer first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 65 per cent of adults by the end of May, provincial health officials said Wednesday. As of Tuesday evening, about 43 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and older had received at least one shot. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, TSN 1200 Colour Commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the Capitals and Rangers fights, Rangers firing there GM and President after there statement on Tom Wilson and the Sens Big win. Erik Brannstrom had three assists and Shane Pinto scored his first career N-H-L goal as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1. Ottawa coach D-J Smith said the Senators defended as a team, and that helped prevent Montreal from posting a fourth comeback win in a row. Could mixing two different vaccines be more beneficial? With some Canadians who have received one dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine questioning whether they should get the second dose, Health Canada says it is not examining whether that second dose could come from another vaccine maker. But Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says that could change as early as next week. Kelly McNagny, an immunologist at the University of British Columbia, says mixing and matching vaccines is a viable way to proceed because m-R-N-A vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna work essentially the same way as viral-vector vaccines manufactured by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson. First design details of new $2.8-billion Civic are released, include single rooms and advanced technology Have things calmed down on the COVID front at the Ottawa Hospital? stress is greatly reduced in our hospitals now. The optimistic trend will continue as numbers come down. Cameron Love, CEO of The Ottawa Hospital, joins the Morning Rush The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.