The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Tuesday May 18th, 2021

This morning at 8:00am marks the opening of the provincial vaccine appointment booking system to anyone age 18 or older in Ontario as doses arrive early, a significant moment in the ongoing vaccine rollout and a step toward the end of the pandemic Younger people in Ottawa are looking forward to finally getting the opportunity Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is entertaining the idea of opening outdoor amenities like golf courses early, but it’s unclear if or when that would happen. Elliott gave a general sense that it might happen before the stay-at-home order is up. TSN 1200 Colour Commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to talk about the Stanley Cup playoffs. The big story is former Ottawa Senator Franchise leader goalie Craig Anderson starting with the Washington Capitals in the playoffs after only playing 4 games all season. Long working hours are killing people and pandemics could make it worse: UN. We find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA The province spoke Monday about adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine and possible plans to get second doses of AstraZeneca out to those who would be ready to receive it Dr. Barbara Yaffe, associate medical officer of health, gave a sense of how many of the rare instance of blood clotting have occurred in the province. Polling shows most Canadians unlikely to travel outside their community this summer -- does that make sense medically + concerns about reopening with Indian variant Doug Manuel, Senior Scientist with the Ottawa Hospital, he also sits on the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.