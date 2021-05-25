The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Tuesday May 25th, 2021

Dr. Isaac Bogoch -- a member of Ontario’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force says the variants make it important to get second doses in arms. Infectious disease expert Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti says if COVID case numbers do go up after the long weekend it's less concerning than rises we saw after other long weekend. The Toronto Maple Leafs have taken the lead in their first-round playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens. The Leafs edged out the Habs 2-1 last night to take a two-games-to-one lead in their series. Montreal has been outscored 8-4 in the first three games, but Habs right winger Brendan Gallagher says he isn't concerned. What does Edmonton need to do to rebuild? The Winnipeg Jets swept the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 triple overtime win, playing in 10 periods on back to back nights. Also Leafs/Habs series continues tonight with Game 4 in Montreal. The Pfizer and Astrazenca vaccine is effective against the Indian variant. But what is the catch? We find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. An Austrian climbing guide says a novel coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff. It's the first comprehensive estimate as Nepal denies any COVID-19 cluster on the world's highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach says his estimate is based on confirmations from rescue pilots, insurance providers, doctors and expedition leaders Anti-masker accused of threatening to kill Ford, other premiers. Brian Lilley of the Toronto Sun joins the Morning Rush to discuss Anti-lockdown activist Chris Sky threatened to kill Ontario Premier Doug Ford and then do the same to every other premier in Canada, according to documents filed in court. Tyson Graber, co-lead investigator on the wastewater monitoring project, joins the Morning Rush to discuss the latest in the Covid-19 Wastewater number including seeing signs of the India variant. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.