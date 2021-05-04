The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Tuesday May 4th, 2021

Dr. Shelley Deeks, vice-chair of NACI says people may choose to wait to get vaccinated until an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is available, like the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. This is depending on how vaccines are rolled out in provinces, the COVID-19 situation in that region and each person's individuals risk. NACI says people need to make an "informed choice" as to whether they would prefer to get vaccinated sooner with a Janssen or AstraZeneca, or wait to receive the mRNA vaccine. A massive cargo ship from Quebec has been anchored off the coast of Newfoundland since late last week and public health authorities say 13 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. Long Pond Harbour Authority manager Jim Howse says nobody from the M-V Federal Montreal has contacted him for help, but he'd offer it if they do. Nikita Zaitsev scored with 1:13 left in the third period to earn Ottawa a 2-1 win over Winnipeg. Sens coach DJ Smith praised the goaltending performance from Filip Gustavsson. Shelley Deeks says says mRNA vaccines are 'preferred,' but Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be offered to adults 30 and older. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, TSN Colour Commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to talk about another big Ottawa Senators win. What is the potential of this young Sens team and what do they need to add? Big news yesterday that Bill and Melinda Gates are getting a divorce after 27 years. But this is a big issue with the recent lockdowns and pandemic. We speak to Russell Alexander of Russell Alexander Collaborative Family Lawyers. If the pandemic get's extended any longer will business be able to hold on. We talk to Dan Kelly – President, - Canadian Federation of Independent Business