The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Wednesday May 26th, 2021

Ontario is reporting its first death associated with a blood clotting disorder linked to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Barbara Yaffe, the province’s associate medical officer of health, announced the death of the man in his 40s. Ontario's top doctor said Tuesday he would like to see students return to their classrooms before the province starts reopening in mid-June. Dr. David Williams made the comments on the same day as a group of researchers studying the effects of the pandemic on children warned of “a generational catastrophe.” Williams said most public health units in the province support the reopening of schools, and he thinks they should be the first to re-open. Is vaccinated children a smart idea with the India variant in the mix, or would it be smarter to give those dosages to adults to give them a second shot. We find out all the facts on Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin. Trending Today with Matt Harris has some cool movie memorabilia for you! Would you pay $250k for Indian Jone's hat, or $30k for Harry Potter's glasses? A Propstore in Hollywood is doing a huge sale. Announcement on Ontario schools 'imminent', medical officers of health chair says. We speak to Dr. Paul Roumeliotis - Medical Officer of Health, Eastern Ontario Health Unit. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.