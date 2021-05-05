The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll for Wednesday May 5th, 2021

Every morning at 5 o'clock we let you look behind the curtains to the Morning Rush morning meeting with Bill Carroll. We talk about what's trending today, all the topics, and interviews for The Morning Rush show. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering a little more clarity on the notion of a vaccine passport for international travel. Trudeau suggested Canadians could begin traveling outside the country again by summer, and that Canada will align with other countries on any documents needed to prove vaccinations. A new blood-clotting syndrome seen in a small minority of COVID-19 vaccine recipients continues to draw significant attention, but experts maintain the event is exceedingly rare -- and treatable, in most cases. The serious disorder, known as VITT, has been identified in a handful of Oxford-AstraZeneca recipients in Canada, causing death in one patient. Dr. Jeff Weitz, a thrombosis expert at McMaster University, says doctors are learning more and more about VITT every day. The federal NDP is rejecting a call from the Conservatives for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to fire his chief of staff over the handling of a complaint against Canada's former top solider. Recent testimony at a committee exploring the issue suggests top Trudeau aide Katie Telford knew of an allegation against the former defence chief. NDP defence critic Randall Garrison says the responsibility to have taken action lies with Trudeau and his Defence Minister, not Telford, an unelected staffer. People aged over 50 in Britain to be offered 3rd COVID vaccine shot in autumn Medical Myth Busting with Dr. Barry Dworkin Sunday House Call, Sunday afternoon at 3 on Newstalk 580 CFRA. Is this the first time in NHL history a team is calling out the league? Trending Today with Matt Harris talks about the recent incident in the NHL wear Tom Wilson only received a 5 thousand dollar fine due to his recent actions in a game Monday night against the Rangers. The New York Rangers are calling for the NHL to do more. Canadian pharmacists ‘disappointed,’ worried NACI advice will stoke vaccine hesitancy. We speak to Phil Emberley -- a pharmacist and acting director of professional affairs, Canadian Pharmacists Association about the recent comments. Rangers call for Parros' firing in a statement after only handing out a 5K fine for Tom Wilson when it should of been suspension? We speak to Ian Mendes - Senior Writer, The Athletic about the Rangers statement. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.