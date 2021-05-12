The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Wednesday May 12th, 2021

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says almost 50 per cent of eligible adults in Canada have received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. And Trudeau says that puts Canada on track for what he is calling a "one dose" summer. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is defending his opposition to the impending shutdown of a major energy pipeline in Michigan that serves a large chunk of Central Canada's energy needs. Ontario says it will stop giving out first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for now due to an increased risk of a rare blood clotting syndrome linked to the shot. Singh is also blaming the federal government for allowing the potential shutdown of Enbridge's Line 5 to reach an 11th-hour crisis. What is the risk of mixing vaccines and taking a second AstraZenca. We talk Dr. Barry Dworkin on Medical Myth Busting about all the facts. New hit single about Ontario Golf? Trending today with Matt Harris has you covered. Dr. Neil Rau -- Infectious Diseases Specialist / Medical Microbiologist Halton Healthcare Services