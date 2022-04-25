CFRA Timeline

1946 – Ottawa entrepreneur Frank Ryan applies for an AM and something new, an “FM” licence to serve the Ottawa valley. Ryan received a licence to operate the licence to operate CFRA.

1947 – May 3 at 8:05 p.m., CFRA signed on the air. The station's first home was in the Ottawa Auditorium at 413 O'Connor Street. CFRA originally operated from 6:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. Sundays.

The “FR” in CFRA was for Frank Ryan.

1951 - CFRA hosts the first Christmas Cheer Broadcast

1953 – CFRA's power increased from 1,000 watts day and night to 5,000 watts day and night

1955 – CFRA music programming was a blend of up-tempo popular AC hits and standards lightly sprinkled with a taste of country music. The CFRA ‘house band’ through the late 50s and 60s was the “CFRA Happy Wanderers” fronted by local country music superstar, Joe Brown.

1957 – CFRA moved to 150 Isabella Street.

1957 – CFRA’s Gord Atkinson welcomed Elvis Presley to Ottawa and the Auditorium.

1957 – Ottawa native Paul Anka’s hit single “Diana” first aired on CFRA’s Campus Corner show.

1959 – CFRA-FM changes to CFMO-FM and launches separate programming.

1961 – June 23 – Ken "the General" Grant joined CFRA from Montreal. Grant hosted the morning show from 1961 to 1996.

1962 – CFRA moved up the dial from 560 kHz to 580 kHz, increasing power to 50,000 watts during the day and 10,000 watts at night.

1965 – Frank Ryan died while on vacation. The company was taken over by his wife and partner in the company, Kathleen Ryan.

1968 – CHUM Limited purchased CFRA and CFMO from Kathleen Ryan.

1968 – Lowell Green joins CFRA for news and host of the open line show

1970 – CFRA programming evolved from a blend of up tempo recent-based easy listening to a current-based AC format to widen its appeal.

1976 - CFRA and CFMO moved into a newer facility at the same 150 Isabella Street address.

1979 – Hal Anthony joins the CFRA news team

1983 – CFRA debuts AM stereo

1986 – CFRA changed formats to “Favourites of Yesterday and Today”

1989 – The CFRA-CFMO studio moves to 1900 Walkley Road

1991 – CFRA switched to an All Oldies music format

1993 – Newsman Hal Anthony retired. The CFRA studio at 87 George Street is named the “Hal Anthony Studio”

1993 – In June, CFRA adopted a News and Talk format.

1993 – Ken, the General, Grant retires from the morning show

1994 – Steve Madely begins hosting Madely in the Morning.

1997 – CFRA marked 50 years on the air

1998 – CFRA broadcasted continuously when the “The Great Ice Storm” hit the Ottawa region on Jan. 4, 1998, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people. Some residents were without power for weeks.

1999 – CHUM limited announced it purchased Rawlco's Ottawa stations – CFBO and CJMJ-FM (Majic 100)

2002 – CFRA marked 55 years on the air. Former Mayor Bob Chiarelli proclaims “CFRA Day in Ottawa”

2002 – CFRA’s slogan becomes “left on the dial, right on the issues.”

2004 – Longtime CFRA newsman Hal Anthony passed away

2006 – CFRA supports the “Wear Red Friday” movement, started by family members of soldiers serving from CFB Petawawa oversees.

2006 – Bell Globemedia purchases CHUM Ltd., including Newstalk 580 CFRA

2007 – CFRA celebrates 60 years serving the community raising money during Food Day Day at the Canaa Agriculture and Food Museum.

A special broadcast is held at the Chateau Laurier on May 3 with old-time live radio.

2010 – Bell purchases CTVglobemedia, including Newstalk 580 CFRA

2013 – CFRA increased its night-time power from 10,000 to 30,000 watts

2015 – Steve Madely retires on Nov. 16 after 21 years as CFRA morning host

2016 – Lowell Green retires from CFRA. Green began his broadcast career in 1960.

2016 – Veteran journalist Evan Solomon joins Newstalk 580 CFRA as the new afternoon host. Solomon now hosts the nationally syndicated show “The Evan Solomon Show”

2016 – Bill Carroll debuts on March 7 as the new host of “The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll”

2020 – Kristy Cameron takes over as host of “Ottawa Now” on Feb. 10

Sources: CFRA’s 60th anniversary timeline, https://broadcasting-history.com/listing_and_histories/radio/cfra-am and https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CFRA)