THE STORY OF 580 CFRA

iHeartRadio Canada’s NEWSTALK 580 CFRA marks a milestone on Tuesday, May 3, celebrating 75 years on Ottawa’s airwaves. Featuring special programming throughout the day, including interviews with on-air legends Steve Madely, Lowell Green, and Ken “The General” Grant, the station also features archival audio from the past, highlighting the station’s deep-rooted history in Ottawa.

CFRA officially signed on-air on May 3, 1947 at 8:05 p.m. ET, with the station’s first home in the Ottawa Auditorium at 413 O’Connor Street. Originally operating from 6:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. on Sundays, the “FR” in CFRA represented Frank Ryan, the Ottawa entrepreneur who applied for, and received, the license to operate the station.

“First and foremost we want to thank our dedicated listeners, who continuously tune in to CFRA,” said Peter Angione, Director News & Information Programming, Bell Media Ottawa. “We would not be here today without those loyal listeners, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone with them.”

A series of renowned radio hosts have been featured on NEWSTALK 580 CFRA’s airwaves, including Gord Atkinson, Hal Anthony, and Ernie Calcutt. Today, the station continues that tradition with veteran hosts including Bill Carroll, Leslie Roberts, Evan Solomon, and Kristy Cameron.

“For so many people, CFRA is Ottawa and Ottawa is CFRA,” said Bill Carroll, host of THE MORNING RUSH. “I was already aware of the great history I was joining when I came to work for CFRA six years ago, and it continues to be an honour to wake up with a new generation of Ottawa listeners.”

NEWSTALK 580 CFRA listeners can share their favourite memories of the station through a special “Listener Line” at 613-562-6700, with select messages airing as part of the anniversary programming.

All iHeartRadio Canada stations are available across Canada via live stream on iHeartRadio.ca and the iHeartRadio Canada app. iHeartRadio Canada stations are also connected through Alexa, Siri, and Google Home smart speakers.