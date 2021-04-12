Blue Rodeo Live at The Danforth Music Hall - Virtual Concert

To enter, listen for your code word every day this week. When you hear it, you’ll have 10 minutes to text it to 580-580. Will give you a call the next day if you win!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on April 12, 2021 and closes on April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Ontario, Canada who are 18 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the 5 Prizes is $60 CAD. Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable Announcement. All prizing must be picked up at Bell Media Ottawa, no prize can be mailed.