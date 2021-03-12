CFRA Love Where You Live

Starting Monday, March 15th, News Talk 580 CFRA wants to embrace all things Ottawa with 580 CFRA’s “Love Where You Live” contest!

Listen weekdays for your chance to chance to win 1 of 2 - $100 gift cards to a local Ottawa business!

To enter, listen for your code word. When you hear it, you’ll have 10 minutes to text it to 580-580!

You’ll have four chances to enter each day, Monday-Friday.

Twice with The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll, and twice with Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

The more you listen, the more chances to win!

The lucky winners will be announced the following day!