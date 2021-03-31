Smart Speaker Giveaway

WANT TO LISTEN to News Talk 580 CFRA on your smart speaker? But don’t have one?

You’re in luck…because we have your chance to WIN one of TWENTY Limited Edition, 580 CFRA Amazon Echo Smart Speakers!!

Starting Monday, April 5th, listen weekdays to Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts, for your chance to win!

Take us wherever you go… working from home office, cleaning the house or grilling on the BBQ in the backyard, it's easy to tune in to the latest live, local breaking news with your Amazon Echo Smart Speaker!