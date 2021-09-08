Ontario Kidney Walks 2021

Show them you’ve got their back!

The Kidney Walk is a special opportunity to come together in support of your loved ones living with kidney disease. This year, participants will chart their own path and walk in their own neighbourhood. You choose the route; you choose whether to walk with your team, family or social circle!

The online Kidney Walk celebration takes place September 26th at 10am! Follow @kidneyontario and share your walk photos and videos by tagging us and using #KidneyWalkCanada and #KidneyWalkON

CLICK HERE for more details, to register or donate!