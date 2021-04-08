Keystorm Keystorm Pub starts "Curbside Charity Challenge" for essential workers Anyone who buys a meal over the next 10 days will be able to nominate an essential worker for a $1000 draw, if they sell 1000 meals in that time period. 13 new cases of COVID-19 in tri-county area Wednesday The health unit is warning residents to be cautious as new COVID-19 cases, including variants of concern, are spiking in areas near Ottawa. First shipment of N-95s set to leave Brockville 3M plant The first 700,000 masks will be shipped to healthcare workers, education staff, and other public sectors.