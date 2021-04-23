Kingston Fall Fair cancelled for second-straight year

For the second year in a row, the Kingston Fall Fair has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Board of Directors of the Kingston & District Agricultural Society acknowledge that the COVID-19 situation is different from last year, but say "we still feel we would not be able to manage the lead up to events and the full fair in a safe manner."

This would have been the 190th iteration of the fair, which is now set for 2022.

In its place, the Kingston & District Agricultural Society announced the Kingston Fall Fair 2021 showcase, which will take place in September. That showcase will include food, photography, and homecrafts competitions, as well as a virtual talent content.

More details on the showcase will be announced in the near future as specifics are finalized.