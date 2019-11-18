Boy dead after west Quebec crash involving moose

A boy is dead after a crash in west Quebec involving two cars and a moose.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Route 323 in Notre-Dame-de-la-Paix, about 70 kilometres northeast of Ottawa.

The crash happened when a vehicle struck a moose, knocking it into another vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction, the Sûreté du Québec said in a news release.

That vehicle had two adults and three children inside. They were all taken to hospital.

One boy was pronounced dead in hospital, a girl was in critical condition and the third child was uninjured, police said.

The two adults suffered minor injuries. The driver of the first car was uninjured.

Police said Route 323 is closed in both directions, and will be for several hours.