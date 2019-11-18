ByWard Market 'Ottawa' sign coming down Monday

The ‘Ottawa’ sign in the ByWard Market, featured in countless tourist photos since being erected in 2017, is coming down on Monday.

Crews will start work to remove the existing sign at York Street and Sussex Drive and make way for a new one.

The original sign, unveiled for the Canada 150 celebrations, has reached the end of its life cycle, the city said in a news release.

The new sign will be the same size as the old one, but built with more robust materials and “designed with Ottawa’s four seasons in mind,” the release said.

The sign will also feature a new lighting system, allowing the letters to shine various colours at night.

The city says there will be no impact to parking on York Street during the construction.

The new sign is expected to be installed before Christmas.