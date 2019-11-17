For the fourth time this week, Ottawa residents have woken up to record breaking cold temperatures.

The overnight low of -13.9C set the record for coldest November 17 in Ottawa history. The previous record was -11.4C set back in 1980.

Mother Nature has set five weather records in Ottawa this week, including four daily records for the coldest day ever.

November 17

-13.9C at 6 a.m. set a record for coldest November 17. Previous record for Ottawa was -11.4C set back in 1980.

November 16

-16.7C set a record for coldest November 16 in Ottawa history. Previous record was -15.6C set in 1967

November 13

-14.4C set a record for coldest November 13 in Ottawa history. Previous record for coldest November 13 was -11.5C set back in 1986.

November 12

-13.7C set a record for coldest November 12 in Ottawa history. The previous record was -9.4C set back in 1976.

November 11

Ottawa received 9.4 cm of snow on Remembrance Day, setting a record for greatest snowfall on November 11. The previous record for greatest snowfall was 5.2 cm, set back in 1983.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for temperatures to return to seasonal on Monday. The normal temperatures for this time of year is a high of 4C, and a low of -3C.