CRA job fair and craft sale chaos causes downtown gridlock Ottawa style

Call it a one two punch, Ottawa style.

The capital’s downtown traffic was virtually gridlocked for kilometres Friday afternoon around the Shaw Convention Centre.

The culprits: a job fair to work for the Canada Revenue Agency, and a major Canadian handmade craft sale.

The Signatures craft sale is on from Thursday to Sunday, promising access to 180 artists, artisans and designers from coast to coast.

At the same time, more than a thousand people lined up around the block for the opportunity to work for the taxman.

An advertisement said the CRA’s hiring managers were conducting interviews and were available to speak with people about “career opportunities” at the agency.

Hundreds lined up for blocks, braving light snow and cold temperatures for a chance to work for the tax agency. Many were turned away, with some officials accepting resumes on a snowy staircase nearly a full block away from the job fair.