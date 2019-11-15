iHeartRadio
Former convenience store employee charged with fraud

Ottawa Police patch 2

OTTAWA - Police have charged an Ottawa woman after she allegedly defrauded her employer.

The woman was working in the financial section of a local convenience store, she cashed more than 50 cheques made out in her name with foged signatures on them, police said in a news release Friday.

The alleged fraud amounted to about $30,000. Police say they believe the events happened over a two-year period starting in 2017.

Chantal Couture, 45, is charged with one count of fraud and one count of uttering a forged document.

She was arrested Oct. 23 and is due back in court next week.

