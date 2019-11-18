Parents and students will find out today if Ontario’s public high school teachers will launch job action.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation will hold a media conference today to discuss the results of strike votes by 60,000 teachers and education workers, and discuss the “next steps” in negotiations.

Public high school teachers are in a legal strike position today, but must give five days notice before launching job action.

A key issue in the contract talks is the Ontario Government’s plan to increase high school class sizes.

Last week, the union representing public elementary school teachers announced its members would begin a work-to-rule strike action on Tuesday, November 26. The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says “the action targets Ministry and school board administrative tasks and does not impact students.”