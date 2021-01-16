Active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb as Ottawa reports 136 new cases Saturday

OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 136 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and four more people are in the hospital.

The new figure also brought Ottawa's number of current active cases of COVID-19 to its highest level yet for the fourth straight day.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 12,163 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The City has lost 402 residents to COVID-19.

Provincial health officials reported 3,056 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario. The province also reported another 51 deaths from COVID-19. The province reported 152 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, for a total of 12,128.

Figures from OPH and from the province often differ due to data reporting times, OPH has said.

One key weekly figure has fallen slightly. OPH reported 88.9 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days on Saturday, down from 94.1 on Friday. The estimated reproduction rate of the virus held steady in Saturday's update.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone last week.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 88.9 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 4.1 per cent (Jan. 8 - Jan. 14)

Reproduction number: 1.01 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

Across Ontario, 14,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Friday. The provincial government says 189,090 doses in total have been administered across Ontario as of 8 p.m. Friday and 19,333 people have received both doses and completed their vaccinations.

Ontario has so far received 277,050 total doses of vaccine, 224,250 from Pfizer-BioNTech and 52,800 from Moderna, as of Jan. 14, according to Health Canada.

Ottawa Public Health said Friday that that 18,560 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered locally as of 7 p.m. Thursday.

Ottawa has received 22,245 doses to date.

On Friday, Pfizer confirmed that shipments of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada will be cut in half over the next month as it expands its European manufacturing facility.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 rose by 25 on Saturday to 1,286, the highest figure yet throughout this pandemic.

OPH said 111 people's COVID-19 cases are now considered resolved, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 10,475.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Four more people have been admitted to Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications. There are now 40 individuals in hospital, with 11 in intensive care.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa has nearly quadrupled from the start of the month. There were 11 people in hospital on Jan. 1.

Of the people in hospital, one is between the ages of 10 and 19 (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 30s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 40s, four are in their 50s (one is in the ICU), nine are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), 10 are in their 70s (three are in the ICU), seven are in their 80s, and seven are 90 or older.

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 73,875 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Friday and 50,387 remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing updates on weekends. In its most recent report on Friday, the taskforce said 1,491 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 14 and 7,262 tests were performed.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released on Jan. 18.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 15 new cases (860 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 25 new cases (1,537 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 29 new cases (2,572 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 18 new cases (1,660 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 21 new cases (1,592 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 22 new cases (1,444 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 2 new cases (886 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 2 new cases (559 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 1 new case (627 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new case (423 total cases)

Unknown: no new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 59 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 1 case removed

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 6 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais region: 43 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 36 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are seven active community outbreaks.

Two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a multi-unit dwelling, one is linked to an office, one is linked to a distribution facility, one linked to a retail workplace and one is linked to a services workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services - Licensed home daycare Greenboro Children's Centre Montessori by Brightpath Ruddy Family Y Child Care Services à l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée - 28627

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Chartwell Duke of Devonshire Retirement Home Colonel By Retirement Home Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Granite Ridge long-term care home Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 28740 Group Home - 28848 Hillel Lodge Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Oakpark Retirement Community Portobello Retirement Residence Redwoods Retirement Residence Shelter - 27549 Shelter - 28365 Sisters of Charity Couvent Mont Saint-Joseph Sisters of Charity Maison Mère St. Patrick's Home Supported Independent Living - 28110 Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).