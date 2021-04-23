Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation spring fundraiser starts May 4

The SPRING LOTTO for Local Cancer Care starts at noon on May 4th in support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation.

In order to stay safe as the pandemic continues, tickets will be available online on event's website. Tickets for various draws will cost $25 for one ticket or you will be able to purchase 5 tickets for $100. Fewer than 12,000 tickets will be made available.

Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation Executive Director Roger Martin is excited to get the SPRING LOTTO started and continue fundraising through uncertain times. "Cancer affects one in every two Canadians," Martin says. "And if we can help keep cancer care closer to home for more people in our region, that will mean less trips to Ottawa for chemotherapy and being closer to family."

The foundation is working toward raising $1.65 million for the "Cancer Care Campaign," and this is another way to keep that going, says President and CEO Pierre Noel.

The grand prize draw is for a 2021 Pinecraft Pontoon boat with accompanying trailer and motor from RG Dick Plummer Marine. There will be early bird draws on May 18th and June 9th as well, eached valued at $4000. The first is for a family package from Gearheads including four bikes and gear; the second is for a youth four-wheeler from Pete's Sales and Service.

Tickets will go on sale May 4th and the fundraiser runs to June 23rd.