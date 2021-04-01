At The Movies with Richard Crouse "Godzilla vs Kong, Concrete Cowboy, French Exit"

Movie Critic Richard Crouse - this week we look: Godzilla vs. Kong (in theatres and Premium Video on Demand) Concrete Cowboy (Netflix) French Exit (in theatres) Pop Life with Richard Crouse – Saturday at 8:30pm on CTV News Channel At the Movies with Richard Crouse every Friday at 6:35 am and 8:35 am on The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on News Talk 580 CFRA.