At The Rink with Gord Wilson "Can the Ottawa Senators slow McDavid and Draisaitl?"

At The Rink with Gord Wilson! Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have over 40 points against the Ottawa Senators so far this season. Can the Sens slow them down in their final matchup of the season? At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA