At The Rink with Gord Wilson " Conor McDavid should've been suspended?"

At The Rink with Gord Wilson. Should Conor McDavid have been suspended for his elbow against the Montreal Canadians? Sens play the first game in a week, how will the rest payoff? At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA