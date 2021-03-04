At The Rink with Gord Wilson "How desperately do the Flames need to beat the Sens tonight? ?

At The Rink with Gord Wilson. TSN 1200 Colour commentator joins the Morning Rush to talk about the Sens next couple of games against the Calgary Flames, and how important are these games for the Calgary Flames sitting outside of a playoff position. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA