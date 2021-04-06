At The Rink with Gord Wilson "How scared is the NHL over the situation with the Vancouver Canucks?"

The Vancouver Canucks have over 20 players tested positive with the Brazilian variant, Goalie Thatcher Demko wants to cancel the season. What should the league do? Plus the Ottawa Senators have a close battle with one of the division's top teams. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA