At The Rink with Gord Wilson "Ottawa Senators played upset again last night against the Canucks?"

The Ottawa Senators have notched another win, edging the Vancouver Canucks 2-1. Coach D-J Smith says playing tight games against teams fighting for playoff spots is good for his group. Gord Wilson TSN 1200 Colour commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the Sens goalie injuries and how well they are playing at the end of the season. At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA