At The Rink with Gord Wilson "Rookie goaltender shinning for the Sens?"

At the Rink with Gord Wilson, TSN 1200 Colour Commentator joins the Morning Rush to talk about the Ottawa Senators back to back wins against the Calgary Flames, and rookie fourth-string goaltender Filip Gustavsson getting both wins! At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA