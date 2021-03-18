At The Rink with Gord Wilson "The Ottawa Senators going to the 4th string goalie?"

At The Rink with Gord Wilson. TSN 1200 Colour commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to discuss Filip Gustavsson getting some ice time last night for the Ottawa Senators, as there 3rd string goaltending has gone down with an injury. What is going on in Buffalo with the Sabers, and the Rangers blowing out the Flyers 9-0! At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA