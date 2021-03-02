At The Rink with Gord Wilson "The Ottawa Senators organization pays tribute to CFRA's Brian Fraser!"

At The Rink with Gord Wilson! TSN 1200 Colour commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to talk about how great the Sens have been of late, moving out of the last place. Also, the Ottawa Senators organization paid tribute to CFRA’s Morning Rush Board operator Brian Fraser by wearing stickers on their helmets on Saturday’s game. The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll every weekday from 5:00 am to 9:00 am on News Talk 580 CFRA.