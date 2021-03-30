At The Rink with Gord Wilson "The Sens get a week of rest, will it be beneficial?" "

At the Rink with Gord Wilson, TSN 1200 Colour Commentator joins the Morning Rush to talk about the Sens taking off 7 days due to Covid protocol. Is the rest a good or bad idea for the Sens who are coming off a winning streak? Also, Sens starting goalie practices for the first time in a month, can Matt Murray return to his Stanley Cup-winning ways?