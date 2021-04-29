At The Rink with Gord Wilson “The Sens playing like a playoff team?”

At The Rink with Gord Wilson. “The Sens playing like a playoff team?” TSN 1200 Colour Commentator Gord Wilson joins the Morning Rush to discuss how well the Sens have been playing despite the goalie injuries. Can they make the playoffs next season or do they still have more years of rebuilding? At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA