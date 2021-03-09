At The Rink with Gord Wilson "Will the short season be tough on the young Sens?"

At The Rink with Gord Wilson. TSN 1200 Colour commentator joins the Morning Rush to discuss the Ottawa Senators 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers last night, and just how good Tim Stutzle is for such a young age. Also, will the short season be hard on the young guys on the team? At The Rink with Gord Wilson, on The Morning Rush every Tuesday & Thursday at 6:20 am on News Talk 580 CFRA