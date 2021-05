CFRA Live - Dr. Dale Kalina Interview "Do you see any hope for hospitals and ICUs in the future?"

CFRA Live - Dr. Dale Kalina Interview "Do you see any hope for hospitals and ICUs in the future?"

CFRA live with Andrew Pinsent is joined by Dr. Dale Kalina, infectious disease physician at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington. CFRA live with Andrew Pinsent is joined by Dr. Dale Kalina, infectious disease physician at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington.