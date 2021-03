CFRA Live - "More than 1000 people call for Ontario restaurant workers to be in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout"

CFRA Live - "More than 1000 people call for Ontario restaurant workers to be in Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout"

Cassie MacKell, owner of Low Down bar in Collingwood, Ontario joins Matt Harris on CFRA Live Cassie MacKell, owner of Low Down bar in Collingwood, Ontario joins Matt Harris on CFRA Live