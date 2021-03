ESS: André Picard's new book reveals extent of Canada's LTC crisis

Evan Solomon speaks with André Picard, health reporter and columnist for The Globe and Mail, about his new book, Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada's Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic.