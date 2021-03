ESS: Are the provincial vaccine targets realistic?

Evan Solomon speaks with Robert Benzie, Queen's Park Bureau Chief for the Toronto Star and Aaron Derfel, Health Reporter for the Montreal Gazette, about whether or not the Ontario and Quebec vaccine targets are realistic. We break down the numbers and do the math. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.