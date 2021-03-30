ESS: Attorney Gloria Allred discusses new charges against Ghislaine Maxwell, Cuomo allegations

Evan Solomon speaks with Gloria Allred, victims rights attorney. Allred is representing Sherry Vill, who has made allegations against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She is also representing 20 alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.