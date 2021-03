ESS: Canada has a massive 'seafood fraud' problem

A new report by The Guardian shows 55 per cent of seafood in Canada is mislabelled, exposing a vast 'seafood fraud' problem. Evan Solomon discusses this issue with Sayara Thurston, the lead on Oceana Canada’s seafood fraud campaign. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.