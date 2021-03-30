ESS: 'Completely crazy' Millions of potentially toxic masks distributed in Quebec schools, transit

The Quebec government has pulled thousands of masks from schools, daycares and transit workers after Health Canada warned they contain a material that can be toxic to the lungs. Evan Solomon discusses this with Jim Thomas, the research director at ETC Group, who has spent the past two decades tracking the toxicity of nanomaterials. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.