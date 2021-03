ESS: COVID-survivor describes PTSD symptoms

Evan Solomon speaks with Ashley Edstrom Comrie, who contracted COVID-19 in April 2020. Ashley was in the hospital for over two months and had to relearn how to speak again. She discusses the PTSD symptoms and other symptoms she is still experiencing now, almost a year later. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.