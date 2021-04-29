ESS: 'Facing your mortality is scary' Olympic athlete details experience with COVID-19

Evan Solomon speaks with 31-year-old Alex Kopacz, a Canadian Olympic athlete who won a gold medal at the 2018 Olympics. He recently contracted COVID-19 and ended up in a hospital in London, Ont. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.