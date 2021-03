ESS: Halifax filmmaker Ben Proudfoot nominated for Oscar

Evan Solomon speaks with Halifax-raised filmmaker Ben Proudfoot, CEO and founder of Breakwater Studios. Proudfoot co-directed the documentary short film A Concerto Is A Conversation with Kris Bowers. The film is now nominated for an Oscar. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.