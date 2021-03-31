ESS: 'He lied, people died' Union says Alberta government misled Cargill workers about safety during COVID-19 outbreak

The Alberta Federation of Labour says documents show the Alberta government misled Cargill meat-packing plant workers about the safety of working during a COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020. Evan Solomon discusses this with Gil McGowan, the president of the Alberta Federation of Labour. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.