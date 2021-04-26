ESS: Hundreds of Joshes in U.S. have pool noodle battle to defend their name

Evan Solomon speaks with Josh Swain, organizer of the Josh pool noodle fight, where hundreds of Joshes from across the U.S. showed up to defend their name. The gathering raised money for the Hospital and Medical Center Foundation in Nebraska, and a local food bank. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.