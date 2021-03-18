ESS: "I was excited" Nova Scotia boy finds 25-year-old message in a bottle

Evan Solomon speaks with Britta Mitchell, whose eight-year-old son Nyima found a 25-year old message in a bottle on the shores of Cape Breton. The Mitchell's have connected with the original author of the letter and they have become pen pals. Listen to The Evan Solomon Show podcast on the iHeart radio app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.